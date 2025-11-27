Air Defense neutralized 92 of 143 UAVs launched by occupiers over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of November 27, Russian occupiers launched 143 UAVs of various types across Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did Russia attack with?
Thus, starting at 6 p.m. on November 26, the enemy attacked with 142 Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (TOT AR Crimea).
About 90 of them are "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Forty-two strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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