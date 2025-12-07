It will take weeks to improve power situation after Russian attack, - Ukrenergo

It will take weeks to improve the electricity supply situation after the Russian Federation's attack on the night of 6 December.

This was announced on air by Vitalii Zaychenko, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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The duration of power outages has increased

According to Zaychenko, the most difficult situation with energy supply is currently in the frontline regions, where emergency power cuts are being implemented.

In other regions, hourly power cuts are in effect.

"Unfortunately, power outages in most regions now last not 8 hours, but probably 12-16 hours. Today, we should have schedules of 4 to 8 hours. But due to strikes on the power system, the duration of power outages has increased," he said.

Read more: Due to Russian Federation’s attack, our nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, - State Energy Regulatory Commission

Restoration will take weeks

According to Zaychenko, teams of power engineers are working to improve the situation.

"The situation is quite difficult and in the near future... we are no longer talking about days, but weeks, when it will be necessary to restore power," said the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

The need for economical consumption

Zaychenko added that the only way to improve the situation is to change consumer behaviour.

"Namely, to reduce consumption, to use the most energy-intensive appliances only at night or when the weather is very sunny," said the official.

Read also: Emergency power cuts introduced in five regions

Massive shelling on 6 December

We remind you that on the night of 6 December, Russia again attacked Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles.

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS