Due to Russian Federation’s attack, our nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, - State Energy Regulatory Commission

As a result of a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

This was stated on the air of the National Marathon Yedyny Novyny by Anatolii Zamulko, head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

When will nuclear power plants increase their capacity?

"The power of nuclear power plants will be gradually increased to nominal values as soon as energy companies repair the networks damaged by enemy shelling," Zamulko noted.

According to him, emergency repair work has already begun everywhere without delay. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible and to repair equipment damaged by the enemy.

Read more: Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

The outages will be longer

"Unfortunately, as a result of today's massive attack, the scope of previously forecast consumption restrictions has been forced to increase. Emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Find out when power cuts will affect your address on the official websites of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region," the statement said.

De-energization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

It is also worth noting that Zamulko confirmed that as a result of the night attack, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily left without external power supply. Currently, the 330 kV line has been restored. However, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.

"The gross violation of international nuclear safety requirements during Russian strikes on energy infrastructure that supplies power for domestic needs and nuclear power plants should not be ignored by the international community. Russia's policy of energy terrorism must be stopped," the Ministry of Energy said.