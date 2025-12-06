Russia launched massive attack on power generation and transmission facilities in eight regions, causing power outages, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of 5 to 6 December, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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There are power outages

As noted, as a result of the attack, consumers in the Odesa, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are without power as of this morning.

"Emergency repair work is already underway where the security situation currently allows. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as quickly as possible," the Ministry of Energy added.

Read on Censor.NET: Emergency power cuts implemented in six regions of Ukraine

Hourly power cuts are being implemented

Hourly power cuts are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses also remain in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

"The current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of your regional power company," the ministry added.

See also: Kherson TPP suspended due to Russian strikes