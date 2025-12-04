Kherson TPP suspended due to Russian strikes

Over the past few days, Russian occupiers have intensively attacked the Kherson Thermal Power Plant with various types of weapons.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A completely civilian facility that provided heat to the city's residents has suffered serious damage: the station's premises and equipment have been damaged. Terrorists are once again waging war against the civilian population. As a result, the work of the thermal power plant has been suspended. 470 buildings, more than 40,500 subscribers, were left without heat," the statement said.

Read more: Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

What will they do?

The regional authorities will hold a meeting to consider alternative heat supply options for those homes that were connected to the thermal power plant.

"At the same time, we are negotiating with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters and other heating devices," he added.

Read more: Enemy struck energy infrastructure of Sumy region: there are interruptions in electricity and water