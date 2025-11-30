Enemy struck energy infrastructure of Sumy region: there are power and water supply disruptions
Today, November 30, Russian troops are again targeting the energy infrastructure of the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.
After the shelling, there are power and water supply disruptions
As noted, enemy strikes caused interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Sumy region.
"The aggressor continues to try to deprive people of basic living conditions by cynically attacking civilian infrastructure," the statement said.
According to the RMA, all necessary services are involved in dealing with the aftermath. Energy companies are working to restore a stable power supply.
No further information is available at this time.
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