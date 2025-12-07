Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

Last night, the enemy launched an attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava region, specifically in the city of Kremenchuk, and in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Hourly power cuts are applied

All regions of Ukraine currently apply hourly power cut schedules and power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses.

Read more: Enemy struck energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk with missiles and drones, causing fires.

"The timing and scope of the restrictions may change," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded. High-speed targets were flying towards Kremenchuk. According to the Air Force, the city was also attacked by drones.

It later became known that the enemy had launched a combined attack on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Read more: Enemy struck energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk with missiles and drones, causing fires.