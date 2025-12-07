Enemy struck energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk with missiles and drones, causing fires.

Today, 7 December, at night, the Russians carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region using missiles and UAVs.

This was reported on Telegram by Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, several energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district were hit.

"Direct hits and falling debris caused fires. Technical equipment was damaged.

Debris from the enemy drone also damaged a farm building on private property. No information about casualties has been received," the report said.

Read also: It will take weeks to improve the electricity situation after the Russian attack, says Ukrenergo

There are interruptions in the water, electricity, and heat supply

According to the RMA, the attack has caused interruptions in the heat and water supply in some areas of the community. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. A MiG-31K take-off was recorded. High-speed targets were flying towards Kremenchuk. Also, according to the Air Force, the city was attacked by drones.

Later, it became known that the enemy had launched a combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Also read: Czech Republic scrambled its helicopters in Poland during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine