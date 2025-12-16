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In case of frost, severe restrictions on electricity supply are possible: where situation to be most difficult
If the air temperature drops to –10°C in Ukraine, electricity can only be supplied for 2-4 hours a day.
This was announced by Stanislav Ihnatiev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Renewable Energy Association and energy expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, in such weather conditions, the power system will experience peak loads, which could lead to significant restrictions on electricity supply.
The most difficult situation is predicted in Kherson, Chernihiv and Kyiv, where the risks of power cuts are the highest.
Experts urge citizens to prepare in advance for possible power outages, consume electricity rationally, and have the necessary supplies in case of prolonged outages.
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