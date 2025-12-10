Most Ukrainian regions to face power cuts of up to 12 hours day until end of week – Ukrenergo

Power cuts in most regions of Ukraine will follow three consumer groups until the end of the week, which means up to 12 hours without electricity per day.

This was reported by Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko, Censor.NET informs, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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According to him, it is currently difficult to forecast the situation, as the power system is subjected to Russian attacks every day. "Three groups under the hourly outage schedules are what awaits us. In some regions, it may be easier, and in others – worse," Zaichenko noted.

On 9 December, emergency power cuts were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts due to a Russian strike on an energy facility in the Sumy region. This made it necessary to balance part of the power system through emergency shutdowns.

Read more: Due to night attacks by Russian Federation, there is no electricity supply in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, - Ukrenergo

After the incident, emergency power cuts spread to other regions. According to Zaichenko, this was caused by several simultaneous negative factors: the emergency shutdown of generation and the inability to increase output at hydropower plants.

The Ukrenergo chief stressed that the NEC dispatcher was forced to apply emergency shutdowns in order to preserve the stability and integrity of the power system.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in most regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo