Emergency power cuts introduced in most regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Emergency power cuts have currently been introduced in most regions of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of Ukrenergo.

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What is the reason?

It is noted that the tougher restrictions are a consequence of previous massive missile and drone attacks.

"Previously published outage schedules in the regions where emergency power cuts are in place are currently not in effect. Power engineers are working to restore stable electricity supply as quickly as possible.

Emergency power cuts will be cancelled once the situation in the power system stabilises," the statement reads.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow updates on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergo) in your region," Ukrenergo added.

Read more: It will take weeks to improve power situation after Russian attack, - Ukrenergo

Background

On the morning of 9 December, Censor.NET reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in two regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces had attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Because of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, customers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity as of the morning.

According to Ukrenergo, the most difficult energy situation after the overnight strikes is in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: EU will continue to finance Ukraine’s energy sector recovery, - European Commission