Emergency power cuts have been implemented in two regions, - regional power distribution company

On the morning of 9 December 2025, emergency power cuts began in Ukraine. They are currently in effect in the Poltava and Sumy regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the regional power company.

Where are the emergency power cuts already in place?

"On 9 December 2025, starting at 7:57 a.m., a schedule of emergency power cuts (EPC) was implemented in the Poltava region. The reason for the measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. The electricity distribution service will be restored after the emergency situation has been resolved and the relevant commands have been received from NEC "UKRENERGO," Poltavaoblenergo reported.

"Dear electricity consumers! As instructed by NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency power cuts have been introduced for 1-5 stages in the Sumy region," Sumyoblenergo reported.

"At 08:30, emergency power cuts were introduced in Sumy region for 6-10 stages (in full accordance with the command from NEC 'Ukrenergo')," they added later.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in two regions – regional power distribution companies

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity in the morning.

According to "Ukrenergo", the most difficult energy situation after the night strikes is in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: It will take weeks to improve power situation after Russian attack, - Ukrenergo