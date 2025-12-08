Emergency power outages introduced in two regions – regional power distribution companies

By the evening of 8 December, emergency power outages were introduced in two regions of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the regional power distribution companies (oblenergos).

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Which regions are affected?

"Dear electricity customers! On the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency outage schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region for groups 1, 2 and 3," reads the statement by Sumyoblenergo.

According to Poltavaoblenergo, as of 4:00 p.m., on 8 December 2025, an emergency outage schedule (EOS) for electricity customers has been applied in the Poltava region.

"The reason for introducing these measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. The electricity distribution service will be restored after the emergency situation is resolved and the relevant commands are received from NPC UKRENERGO," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava and Chernihiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Due to enemy strikes on energy infrastructure, customers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions were left without power as of this morning.

According to Ukrenergo, the most difficult energy situation after the overnight strikes is in the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

See more: Enemy launched combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water and heat supply. PHOTO