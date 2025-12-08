EU will continue to finance Ukraine’s energy sector recovery, - European Commission

The European Union will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine following Russia's attacks on its energy sector.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the European Commission strongly supports Ukraine and Moldova in the face of these ongoing attacks.

Russia has been deliberately and systematically targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for many years, and this week's latest attacks caused several power outages that affected both Ukraine and Moldova. They show how Moscow continues to use winter as a weapon," she said.

The spokesperson confirmed the EU's commitment to speed up assistance to Ukraine and Moldova.

"We are working on integrating their energy systems into our network, financing repair work, and strengthening resilience to such aggression," Itkonen explained, adding that the EU is in close contact with the Ukrainian and Moldovan authorities, as well as with EU delegations in both countries.

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The spokesperson recalled that Moldova, which also faced an electricity shortage due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, is receiving support from Romania in the form of urgent electricity exports and emergency assistance to stabilize the grid and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

"Moldova is currently managing to meet demand with Romania's support, while Ukraine is in a situation where it has to apply load restrictions for hours," she concluded.

What preceded it?

After Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 6, Moldova turned to Romania for help.