EU to present proposal to ban all Russian oil imports in early 2026

The European Commission will in early 2026 present a legislative proposal for a complete ban on imports of Russian oil to the European Union.

This was stated by EU Commissioner for Energy Den Jorgensen, Censor.NET reports.

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Phasing out Russian oil

According to him, the EU plans to completely phase out Russian gas and also intends to ban imports of oil from Russia to the EU.

"At the beginning of next year, we will submit a legislative proposal to ban imports of all Russian oil. We must do this as quickly as possible, and no later than the end of 2027," Jorgensen said.

Read more: EU prepares mechanism to unblock Russian assets for Ukraine, - Politico

U.S. sanctions against Russia

As a reminder, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier that the United States plans to announce a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia on 23 or 24 October.

The U.S. Treasury later announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia’s lack of any serious readiness for a peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent believes that Trump’s new sanctions will reduce Russia’s oil revenues by 30%.

India’s oil refineries have suspended orders for Russian oil following the introduction of U.S. sanctions against Russia, as they wait for clarifications from the government and suppliers.

Read more: EU has identified three mandatory principles for peace plan for Ukraine, - von der Leyen