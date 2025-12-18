Night attack on Cherkasy: part of city was left without power, six people injured. PHOTO

On the night of 18 December, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Cherkasy.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

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"Six people have sought medical assistance so far. Fortunately, none of them are in serious condition," the report says.

Taburets said that the Russians targeted critical infrastructure, leaving part of the city without power. Energy workers are continuing their work.

Residential infrastructure damaged

As a result of the UAV crash, residential infrastructure was damaged in several locations: at least a dozen private houses – preliminary data, the investigation is ongoing. Windows and roofs were broken, and there were fires. Windows were also broken in a sports complex. Cars were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian attack on Odesa region: seven victims, damage reported

Consequences of the enemy attack





















See more: In early morning, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: three people injured (updated)