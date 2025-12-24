35 occupiers killed: Russian assault troops crawled out of Soyuz gas pipeline and were killed by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. VIDEO

Two platoons of Russian assault troops, under the cover of morning fog, tried to carry out a covert exit from a pipe of the Soyuz trunk gas pipeline toward Ukrainian positions.

Censor.NET reports that the enemy intended to exit the underground line unnoticed and launch a surprise attack on the defensive positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. However, the route was detected in advance.

Immediately after exiting the pipe, the Russian units entered a pre-prepared "kill zone". Fire was opened on the assault troops using small arms, artillery, and unmanned systems.

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As a result of the failed breakthrough attempt, the enemy lost at least 35 people killed. Ukrainian defenders held their positions without losses.

"They crawled out of the pipe and went straight into the ‘kill zone’. Two platoons of Russian assault troops, under the cover of morning fog, tried to covertly exit the Soyuz gas pipeline pipe toward Ukrainian positions. According to soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, enemy losses in this meat grinder amounted to 35," the comment to the video of the occupiers’ elimination reads.

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