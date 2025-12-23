Troops from 28th SMB repelled enemy assault and destroyed tanks in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, together with adjacent units, repelled a Russian mechanized assault.

According to Censor.NET, Russian forces once again tried to break through to Ukraine’s defensive positions near Ivanopillia in the Kostiantynivka direction.

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Russian troops deployed heavily protected tanks and at least 15 infantrymen.

Thanks to coordinated action, Ukrainian troops halted the assault, taking out two tanks and 15 invaders.

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Meanwhile, a Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier carrying troops near Dobropillia.

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