Active combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are confidently holding their positions and building up their forces to counter enemy pressure.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian units control the northern part of Pokrovsk, where the enemy is unsuccessfully attempting to break through the defences north of the railway.

Details

Due to failures in this direction, Russian troops have intensified attacks on the western outskirts of the city, seeking to reach the Hryshyne area, but all attempts to advance are being blocked.

The situation in Myrnohrad remains tense, with units of the Airborne Assault Forces and Marine Corps holding the defence.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening their positions to deter the enemy from the northeast and south, using control over an important corridor in the Svitly and Rivne areas. At the same time, the enemy is resorting to propaganda campaigns on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad, trying to influence its own audience.

Airborne troops also ironically reported:

"The main target audience for such actions is the enemy's internal consumer, who is in a permanent state of pre-New Year intoxication."

There have also been isolated attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to secretly infiltrate the central areas of the city, which are promptly detected and neutralised.

Earlier, it was reported

On the front line over the past day, 27 December, 160 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault operations by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Dachne, Filia, and in the direction of the settlements of Nove Shakhov, Dorozhne, Rodynske, and Hryshyne.

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