Russia plans to recruit more than 400,000 soldiers next year, Budanov says

Russia has fulfilled its 2025 mobilization plan to bring 403,000 soldiers into its occupation army. Russia has now set a 2026 mobilization plan to recruit 409,000 troops.

Censor.NET reports this, citing an interview with Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

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Russia does not intend to stop the war: Putin plans to mobilize 400,000 soldiers.

According to Budanov, Russia had overall recruited 403,000 troops back in early December, so it can be said that in 2025, the enemy even exceeded its mobilization targets.

The main source of manpower for Russia’s occupation army is contract soldiers, who are lured by large sums of money.

For 2026, Russia’s plan is to recruit 409,000 troops. Problems exist, but Russia is simply increasing payments.

Read more: Enemy is recruiting foreigners: over 150 foreigners from 25 countries joined Russian army in December, - FIS