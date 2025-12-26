Enemy is recruiting foreigners: over 150 foreigners from 25 countries joined Russian army in December, - FIS

In December, Russia recruited more than 150 foreigners from 25 countries into the Russian army, with another 200 preparing to join.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OlehIvashchenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

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The main sources of recruitment are post-Soviet states and countries of the Global South, including Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Kenya, China, etc.

Financial incentives and promises of citizenship

The head of the SZRU cited financial rewards, simplified citizenship, and amnesty for convicts as the main motivations for foreigners.

Read also on Censor.NET: Four men recruited by Russia to participate in the war detained in South Africa

"Moscow is deliberately exploiting the economic instability of poor countries and the limited opportunities for legal migration, turning these factors into a means of control and pressure," he stressed.

Political subtext and propaganda narratives

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, the involvement of foreigners has clear political undertones: Moscow seeks to present the war as a conflict that goes far beyond a bilateral confrontation.

Read also on Censor.NET: Over 18,000 foreigners recruited by Russia to fight against Ukraine, says Coordination Headquarters

"The presence of citizens from China, Cuba, or African countries is actively used in propaganda narratives as evidence of support from the 'non-Western world,'" Ivashchenko emphasized.