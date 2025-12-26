Number of enemy logistics facilities and special forces hit – General Staff. PHOTO

Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, on the night of December 26, 2025, struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a concentration of personnel from the 14th Special Purpose Brigade in the settlement of Berdyanske, and a warehouse of materiel and technical supplies of the 228th Motor Rifle Regiment in the Starobesheve area.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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The invaders' losses are being clarified

In addition, based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of a fuel and lubricants depot of the enemy’s separate materiel-technical support brigade located in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region has been confirmed.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to carry out measures aimed at reducing the invaders’ military-economic and offensive capabilities and forcing the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff reported.

Read more: Since start of day, 112 combat engagements recorded, most in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff