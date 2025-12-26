Since start of day, 112 combat engagements recorded, most in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Russian invaders continue assaulting the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the start of the day, 112 combat engagements have been recorded.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on December 26, Censor.NET reports.

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Border settlements are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Malushyne, Volfyne, Bilokopytove and Ulanove in the Sumy region, and Bleshnia, Kliusy and Hirsk in the Chernihiv region.

The situation in the north

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 61 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, and in the direction of the settlements of Vilcha and Izbytske. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane and Kruhliakivka and toward Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Read more: Pokrovsk direction sees 26 attacks, 48 occupiers killed. 115 clashes on front overall – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 27 times near Hrekivka, Novovodiane, Serednie, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove and Zarichne, and toward the settlement of Stavky. The Defense Forces stopped 19 enemy attempts to advance; fighting continues at eight locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, a battle is currently ongoing in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,201,230 people (+860 per day), 11,456 tanks, 35,435 artillery systems, 23,801 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day the occupiers made 20 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka and Dachne. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandriv direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Vorone and Rybne; three combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Prosiana.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the area of Varvarivka and Huliaipole; another seven combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky and Zaliznychne came under airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attacks in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,201,230 people (+860 per day), 11,456 tanks, 35,435 artillery systems, 23,801 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Prydniprovske direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

The General Staff added that no significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions of the front.