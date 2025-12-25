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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,201,230 people (+860 per day), 11,456 tanks, 35,435 artillery systems, 23,801 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,201,230 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 25 December 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,201,230 (+860) individuals
  • tanks – 11,456 (+7) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,801 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 35,435 (+59) units
  • MLRS – 1,579 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,263 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 94,797 (+600) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,107 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 71,274 (+149) units
  • special equipment – 4,029 (+0) units.

Read more: 130 combat engagements took place along frontline, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Втрати ворога на ранок 25 грудня

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Russian Army (12164) Armed Forces HQ (5352) liquidation (3108) elimination (7590)
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