130 combat engagements took place along frontline, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 130 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

This was reported in a briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET says.

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Enemy strikes

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 52 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 118 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3,274 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,015 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Read more: Frontline sees 52 combat clashes, fighting ongoing near Siversk area in Sloviansk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders today, delivered three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 124 shellings, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Izbytske, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the Kupiansk direction, toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Kupiansk.

Read more: Combat clashes reported in Pokrovsk direction, six enemy attacks repelled near Huliaipole, General Staff says

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped five attacks near Novoselivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Shandryholove and toward Lyman. One more engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the start of the day.

Read more: 190 combat engagements recorded on front line, 56 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Pokrovsk direction

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 14 times today near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and toward Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Dachne and Filiia, and toward Hryshyne. One battle is currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our troops eliminated 56 occupiers and wounded 21; destroyed a command post, an artillery system, 36 UAVs, three vehicles, five units of special equipment, a ground robotic system, two electronic warfare systems and two motorcycles; and significantly damaged two artillery systems, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment, two UAV control points and five personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 12 attacks by the occupiers near Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Rybne, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

Read more: Ukrainian forces withdraw from Siversk in Donetsk region – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers near Solodke and Huliaipole, while one engagement remains unfinished as of now. Enemy air strikes hit Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but carried out air strikes on the areas of Novodanylivka and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske direction, three enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers.

Read more: Front line sees 183 combat engagements, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff