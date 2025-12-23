Ukrainian forces withdraw from Siversk in Donetsk region – General Staff

To preserve soldiers’ lives and maintain unit combat effectiveness, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Heavy fighting continues in the Siversk area.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine said they wore down the enemy during the battles for Siversk, and every meter of the town came at a high cost for the enemy.

"Russian occupiers have a significant advantage in manpower and equipment and, despite heavy losses, continue active offensive actions. The invaders gained ground due to a major numerical advantage and constant pressure by small assault groups in difficult weather conditions," the General Staff said.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Siversk is under the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s fire control.

Occupiers in the town are being hit and their logistics are being cut. Enemy units are being blocked to prevent their further advance, the military leadership added.

The Defense Forces continue carrying out combat missions in the Sloviansk direction.

All measures are being taken to reduce the offensive potential of enemy units.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders