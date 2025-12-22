Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders

The situation on the frontline is controlled by Ukrainian troops. There are no changes on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Pokrovsk direction

"Pokrovsk: the situation is unchanged - only the numbers change. Inside Pokrovsk, we are currently counting about 1,100 ‘russkikh’. We are roughly at the same level. Inside - on the outskirts there are big numbers. But we are talking about those who have entered and whom our forces are fighting. Our positions are being defended. The situation has been unchanged over the past month, the only difference is the number of people inside Pokrovsk," he said.

As for Myrnohrad, there is heavy pressure from Russia, and Ukrainian troops are holding their positions.

Read more: Russians are increasing pressure near Huliaipole, city is under KABs every day, - 5th SAB

Kupiansk and Huliaipole

According to Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Kupiansk.

"Clearing is underway for half a kilometer. The operation is going in the right way. We control Kupiansk today. There are ‘russkies’ there. Our troops estimate them at up to a hundred people. So there are not many of them there anymore. Maybe 80 to 100 people, but all of them - it’s temporary.

As for Huliaipole, briefly: the situation there has been unchanged over the past week. It was difficult, and today the situation there is stabilized," the president added.

Read more: Idea of swapping temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk region and ZNPP, proposed by partners, is not being considered, – Zelenskyy