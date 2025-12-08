Idea of swapping temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk region and ZNPP, proposed by partners, is not being considered, – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received a proposal from its partners to trade part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for territories that Russia has not yet seized. Kyiv does not support this idea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The issue of exchanging Donbas and the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is not on the table

He stressed that, in general, the exchange of Ukrainian territories for any security guarantees is not on the table at all.

The president said that Russia continues its attempts to seize part of Donetsk region and is putting heavy pressure on Ukraine at all levels – military, informational and political.

Read more: Shmyhal and Fedorov considered for head of President’s Office – Zelenskyy

"This is the wrong approach"

Zelenskyy noted that the situation on the front line is very difficult.

Speaking about proposals to exchange territory, the president said that such ideas had indeed been voiced: "There were people saying: let’s swap some territories for others. But I am not sure this is the right approach."

He stressed that there are territories which the Russians simply cannot hold.

See also: Control over Donetsk Oblast and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are key issues that need to be resolved to end the war in Ukraine, says Kellogg

He added that there are also certain difficult areas in the north-east:

"There are small areas in the Kharkiv direction, in the Sumy direction. And here it is a difficult question. If we stop at the line of contact, what happens to these areas? This is what we are discussing. And this is part of the broader question of territory."

Zelensky also recalled the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

"The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is occupied, but everyone understands that without Ukraine, it will not function properly."

Read more: Zelenskyy on his visit to London: We are joining forces to end war with dignified peace