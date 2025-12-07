Control over Donetsk region and ZNPP are key issues that need to be resolved to end war in Ukraine - Kellogg
Negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine are in the "final 10 meters," with issues such as control over the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remaining unresolved.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by US Special Representative Keith Kellogg at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.
The last "10 meters" are the most difficult
"If you are a soldier, you know that the last 10 meters are the hardest. And I think we are now in the last 10 meters before the end of this conflict," Kellogg said.
According to him, if the issues of control over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are resolved, then the rest will "fall into place."
Kellogg also noted that resolving this "unprecedented war" is proving difficult.
Losses in the war
He recalled that Russia withdrew from Afghanistan after losing 18,000 soldiers, while the US left Vietnam after losing 58,000 troops.
"Ukraine and Russia have lost more than 2 million soldiers together. Think about it, these are horrific numbers. That is why we must put an end to the conflict," Kellogg stressed.
What preceded it?
Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" included a clause on restarting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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