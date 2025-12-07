Control over Donetsk region and ZNPP are key issues that need to be resolved to end war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine are in the "final 10 meters," with issues such as control over the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remaining unresolved.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by US Special Representative Keith Kellogg at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.

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The last "10 meters" are the most difficult

"If you are a soldier, you know that the last 10 meters are the hardest. And I think we are now in the last 10 meters before the end of this conflict," Kellogg said.

According to him, if the issues of control over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are resolved, then the rest will "fall into place."

Kellogg also noted that resolving this "unprecedented war" is proving difficult.

Read more: Due to Russian Federation’s attack, our nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, - State Energy Regulatory Commission

Losses in the war

He recalled that Russia withdrew from Afghanistan after losing 18,000 soldiers, while the US left Vietnam after losing 58,000 troops.

"Ukraine and Russia have lost more than 2 million soldiers together. Think about it, these are horrific numbers. That is why we must put an end to the conflict," Kellogg stressed.

Read more: US State Department statement: Further settlement of war in Ukraine depends on Russia

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" included a clause on restarting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.

US peace plan