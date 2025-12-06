US State Department statement: Further settlement of war in Ukraine depends on Russia

The United States and Ukraine discussed ways to achieve lasting peace and rebuild the country. Members of the Ukrainian and American delegations agreed that any progress depends primarily on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a genuine commitment to long-term peace, in particular by taking steps to de-escalate the conflict and stop the killings.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the US State Department.

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"The participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between the American side and the Russians and the steps that could lead to an end to this war. The Americans and Ukrainians also agreed on a framework for security arrangements and discussed the necessary deterrence capabilities to support lasting peace," the statement said.

The parties agreed that progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and end the violence.

In addition, they discussed the agenda for Ukraine's future economic prosperity, including the country's reconstruction, joint economic initiatives with the United States, and long-term recovery projects.

The American and Ukrainian sides emphasised the need to end the war, de-escalate tensions, and take reliable steps towards peace in order to prevent further aggression and implement a plan for Ukraine's recovery aimed at strengthening the country and increasing its prosperity.

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