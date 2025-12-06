US and Ukraine have agreed on the framework for future security agreements - Witkoff
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff posted a statement on social media regarding the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Witkoff's post on X.
According to him, the participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between US representatives and the Russian delegation, as well as possible steps that could bring an end to the war closer.
The parties agreed on the framework for future security arrangements and discussed the deterrence tools needed to ensure lasting peace after the end of hostilities.
"Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and stop the killings," Witkoff said in his post.
He also stressed that both the US and Ukraine emphasised that ending the war, ceasefire initiatives, and de-escalation are necessary to prevent further aggression and implement a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's reconstruction.
Witkoff added that the Ukrainian and American sides agreed to continue negotiations at the next meeting.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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