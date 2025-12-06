US and Ukraine have agreed on the framework for future security agreements - Witkoff

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff posted a statement on social media regarding the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Witkoff's post on X.

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According to him, the participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between US representatives and the Russian delegation, as well as possible steps that could bring an end to the war closer.

The parties agreed on the framework for future security arrangements and discussed the deterrence tools needed to ensure lasting peace after the end of hostilities.

"Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and stop the killings," Witkoff said in his post.

He also stressed that both the US and Ukraine emphasised that ending the war, ceasefire initiatives, and de-escalation are necessary to prevent further aggression and implement a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Witkoff added that the Ukrainian and American sides agreed to continue negotiations at the next meeting.

Read more: Trump: End of war in Ukraine is "coming"

US peace plan

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