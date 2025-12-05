Trump: End of war in Ukraine is "coming"

US President Donald Trump suggested that Russia’s war against Ukraine could be brought to an end in the near future.

He said this while speaking to reporters ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw, Censor.NET reports.

What he thinks about peace

"The end of the war between Russia and Ukraine is 'coming,' the US leader said.

Read more: Putin wants to end war in Ukraine and "return to normal life" – Trump

Trump’s award

Trump also received the first-ever "Peace Award" from FIFA during the draw ceremony.

The award was established in November this year, and Trump became its first recipient.

FIFA praised the US president as someone who "has helped bring people together around the world in a spirit of peace."

Read more: US expects progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia - Vance

US–Russia talks

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that talks between US delegates in Moscow on 2 December ended without a compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not go ahead.

During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan following discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.

According to Axios, after Moscow, they were due to travel to Europe for a meeting with President Zelenskyy.

However, as Euronews reported, the 3 December meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was cancelled.

Read more: Putin takes pleasure in US begging him for talks – CNN