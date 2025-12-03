Negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise; meeting with Trump will not take place (updated)
On the evening of December 2, a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner began in the Kremlin.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media outlets.
Updated at 00:04 a.m.
After the talks, US Special Representative Witkoff headed to the US Embassy in Moscow.
In turn, Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev's assistant called Putin's talks with Witkoff and Kushner "productive," according to Russian media reports.
Yuri Ushakov stressed that no compromises had been found on contentious issues, and therefore no meeting between Putin and Trump was planned.
"Some of the American proposals for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war are acceptable to the Russian Federation, while others are not," he said.
He added that several options for a plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.
Updated at 11:30 p.m. As of this hour, Putin's talks with Witkoff and Kushner have ended. The meeting lasted more than four hours.
First details of the meeting
It is known that Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, aides to the Russian dictator, are also participating in the negotiations on the Russian side.
- During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner present the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on November 30.
- According to Axios, after Moscow, they will travel to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.
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