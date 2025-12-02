Witkoff and Kushner to meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin – Axios

US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 2 December. A meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take place afterwards.

Journalist Barak Ravid of Axios reported this, Censor.NET writes.

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Meeting details

"President Trump’s advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They are expected to travel from Moscow to one of the European countries and meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy," he wrote.

The information has not been officially confirmed so far.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: there are now 20 points developed in Geneva and refined in Florida. VIDEO

Background

Earlier reports said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would meet US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow in the first half of next week.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump instructed his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Ukraine would be happy to host Witkoff, but not sure US delegation will come - Zelensky