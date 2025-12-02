Zelenskyy: there are now 20 points developed in Geneva and refined in Florida. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there are currently 20 points in the "peace plan" that have been discussed with the US delegation.

He stated this while speaking to the media in Ireland, reports Censor.NET.

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"There will be a meeting of the US delegation in Russia. We will be waiting for the relevant signals. They want to brief us immediately after their meetings. Future steps will depend on the signals we receive. Our steps may change throughout the day – even hour by hour," he said.

Zelensky suggested that the meeting with American partners could take place very soon.

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"Everything depends on the signals. If they allow for quick decisions, then the level of the talks will be higher," the president added.

According to him, what is needed is a result, not just dialogue, because Ukrainians are being killed.

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"Right now, there are 20 points that were developed in Geneva and then further refined in Florida. Some issues still need to be worked through. The United States is taking serious steps to end the war. Our task, and that of everyone in Europe, is to end the war, not just secure a pause in hostilities. We need a just peace for this to really happen," he concluded.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

Talks in Florida

Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Macron: "Peace agreements have not yet been formed"