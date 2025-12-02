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60% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy responsible for corruption of those involved in "Mindichgate". INFOGRAPHICS

Is Zelenskyy responsible for Mindich’s actions?

Most citizens believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corruption of those involved in the "Mindichgate" scandal.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a "Sociopolis" poll.

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Survey

Sixty per cent of respondents believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of Timur Mindich, co-founder of the "Kvartal 95" studio, as well as other figures involved in the relevant anti-corruption investigation.

Meanwhile, 34% believe that Zelenskyy cannot be held personally responsible.

Six per cent of respondents were unable to decide on an answer to this question.

Read more: 54% of Censor.NET Telegram readers say Zelenskyy will pressure NABU after search at Yermak’s premises

Methodology

The poll was conducted from 18 to 24 November 2025.

A total of 1,007 respondents were surveyed.

The theoretical statistical error of representativeness of the share of the feature with a confidence probability of 0.95 and without taking into account the design effect does not exceed:

  • 3.1% – for data close to 50%;
  • 2.7% – for data close to 25% and 75%;
  • 2.5% – for data close to 20% and 80%;
  • 2.2% – for data close to 15% and 85%;
  • 1.9% – for data close to 10% and 90%;
  • 1.4% – for data close to 5% and 95%;

Read more: Mindyich illegally compiled dossiers on Butusov and nine other journalists

Mindichgate

Read more: Danish Ministry of Defence is awaiting report from Ukraine on Fire Point in light of "Mindichgate" scandal

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9174) corruption (923) poll (485) Timur Mindich (201)
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