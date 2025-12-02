60% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy responsible for corruption of those involved in "Mindichgate". INFOGRAPHICS
Most citizens believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corruption of those involved in the "Mindichgate" scandal.
According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a "Sociopolis" poll.
Survey
Sixty per cent of respondents believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of Timur Mindich, co-founder of the "Kvartal 95" studio, as well as other figures involved in the relevant anti-corruption investigation.
Meanwhile, 34% believe that Zelenskyy cannot be held personally responsible.
Six per cent of respondents were unable to decide on an answer to this question.
Methodology
The poll was conducted from 18 to 24 November 2025.
A total of 1,007 respondents were surveyed.
The theoretical statistical error of representativeness of the share of the feature with a confidence probability of 0.95 and without taking into account the design effect does not exceed:
- 3.1% – for data close to 50%;
- 2.7% – for data close to 25% and 75%;
- 2.5% – for data close to 20% and 80%;
- 2.2% – for data close to 15% and 85%;
- 1.9% – for data close to 10% and 90%;
- 1.4% – for data close to 5% and 95%;
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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