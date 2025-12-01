Danish Ministry of Defence is awaiting report from Ukraine on Fire Point in light of "Mindichgate" scandal

The Danish Ministry of Defense is awaiting clarification from Ukraine on certain issues related to Fire Point in light of the corruption scandal.

This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the level of defense ministers, reports Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

Questions about Fire Point

According to him, Denmark is concerned about the corruption scandal in Ukraine, although it is convinced that the Danish Fire Point factory has nothing to do with it.

"There is no (corruption-related – ed.) connection with the plant in Denmark, as (during its operation – ed.) Danish legislation must be complied with. Therefore, I have no concerns about the establishment of Fire Point in Denmark. But, of course, I am concerned about the current discussion of the corruption scandal in Ukraine," said Poulsen.

Meetings with Ukraine

He added that Denmark "is doing everything possible to track the movement of the funds we provide."

"We also have external auditors to monitor the donations we make," the Danish minister emphasized.

According to him, at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, which was scheduled for December 1, he planned to "discuss, among other things, this issue."

Issues of corruption raised in Ukraine in relation to Fire Point were also to be discussed with the Ukrainian minister: Denmark had previously requested a report "on certain points that had been raised publicly."

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