Danish Ministry of Defence is awaiting report from Ukraine on Fire Point in light of "Mindichgate" scandal
The Danish Ministry of Defense is awaiting clarification from Ukraine on certain issues related to Fire Point in light of the corruption scandal.
This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the level of defense ministers, reports Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.
Questions about Fire Point
According to him, Denmark is concerned about the corruption scandal in Ukraine, although it is convinced that the Danish Fire Point factory has nothing to do with it.
"There is no (corruption-related – ed.) connection with the plant in Denmark, as (during its operation – ed.) Danish legislation must be complied with. Therefore, I have no concerns about the establishment of Fire Point in Denmark. But, of course, I am concerned about the current discussion of the corruption scandal in Ukraine," said Poulsen.
Meetings with Ukraine
He added that Denmark "is doing everything possible to track the movement of the funds we provide."
"We also have external auditors to monitor the donations we make," the Danish minister emphasized.
According to him, at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, which was scheduled for December 1, he planned to "discuss, among other things, this issue."
Issues of corruption raised in Ukraine in relation to Fire Point were also to be discussed with the Ukrainian minister: Denmark had previously requested a report "on certain points that had been raised publicly."
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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