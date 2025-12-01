To save the country, government of national unity must be formed from all factions of Verkhovna Rada, - Klitschko

To save Ukraine from corruption and Russian aggression, democracy must be restored. In particular, it is necessary to urgently form a government of national unity, as was done in Great Britain and Israel during the war.

This was stated by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, in his column in Ukrainska Pravda, where he outlined five steps that would restore Ukrainians' trust in the government and the world's sympathy for Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"War and corruption are the two main problems facing the country right now. And if war is an evil that has come from outside, then corruption is what is eating away at our belief in victory from within. Corruption is a by-product of the concentration of power in a few offices. We need to persevere. To do this, we must return to the meaning that was so disliked in the President's Office. Return to democracy. First and foremost, we urgently need to form a government of national unity, as was done in Great Britain and Israel during the war. When, in the most difficult times, the government and the opposition put politics aside and became one for the sake of saving the state. This should be a government not of one party, but a representation of all parliamentary factions," said Vitalii Klitschko.

In addition, he stressed that in order to restore democracy, the Office of the President must stop attacking local authorities and anti-corruption bodies.

Secondly, the attack on local self-government must be stopped. It is the basis of democracy. Its foundation. Enough of destroying it! Many cities have been besieged by local security forces and some heads of military administrations on the instructions of the President's Office. This siege and politically motivated persecution must be stopped immediately. Because it is local self-government that today shoulders a significant part of the country's activities: it eliminates the consequences of shelling, supports the life of communities, and ensures their defense. Thirdly, the war against anti-corruption bodies, activists, and the public sector must be stopped. The authorities should start perceiving this category as a help rather than a nuisance," Vitalii Klitschko stressed.

The mayor of Kyiv also noted that the authorities must stop destroying freedom of speech and prevent suspects in corruption cases from fleeing.

Read more: Starting tomorrow, homes in Kyiv will be connected to heating, - Klitschko

"Fourth, the practice of destroying freedom of speech must be stopped! Free media is one of the foundations of democracy. And fifth, potential suspects must not be allowed to escape. The president must send a clear signal to society that he stands with the people and is ready to fight corruption. Therefore, it is important that law enforcement and border guards no longer allow those involved in scandals and investigations to escape. Society expects fairness and justice in this shameful story," said Vitalii Klitschko.

What preceded it?

Just to recap, on the morning of November 28, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) searched the office of Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, in connection with a high-profile corruption scandal dubbed "Mindichgate." In an evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Yermak had submitted his resignation. At the same time, the key figure in the case, owner of "95 Kvartal" and friend of the President Tymur Mindich, was able to leave the country unhindered a few hours before the delivery of the suspicion and searches at his home.