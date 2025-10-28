Starting tomorrow, homes in Kyiv will be connected to heating, - Klitschko

On 29 October 2025, Kyiv will begin the heating season in its residential buildings.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, in deciding when to start the heating season, the city took into account key factors such as weather conditions, rational use of fuel, ensuring sanitary temperature parameters in homes, and reducing the load on the power grid.

He also reminded that the deployment of the heat supply system technologically requires up to 7 days. And, given the further drop in temperature, the city authorities decided to start supplying heat to the homes of Kyiv residents.

"The heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions in Kyiv began on 3 October. Based on individual requests from their managers," Klitschko clarified.

What preceded it?

According to the Ministry of Development, the heating season is already underway, with homes in eight regions partially supplied with heat.