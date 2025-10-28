Heating season is already underway, with homes in eight regions partially heated, - Ministry for Development

The heating season has officially started in Ukraine today. More than 55% of social facilities have already been connected to the heating system.

This was announced today at a briefing by Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, Kostiantyn Kovalchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of today, the heating season is already underway. Social facilities are switched on by more than 55% in 20 regions of the country. These are 5.4 thousand kindergartens, almost 5.9 thousand educational institutions and almost 2.3 thousand healthcare facilities. In addition, eight regions have partial heating supply to residential buildings," Kovalchuk said.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has shortened heating season: it will begin on 1 November

Preparing boiler houses for work

According to him, more than 17.5 thousand boiler houses and more than 17 thousand kilometres of heating networks have been prepared for the heating season.

Kovalchuk noted that October was quite warm, which, according to regulatory documents, allowed us to postpone the start of heat supply and save resources.

Read more on our Telegram channel