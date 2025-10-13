2 464 44
Cabinet of Ministers has shortened heating season: it will begin on 1 November
The government has changed the dates of the heating season in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.
The government has amended Resolution No. 1267.
The heating season will begin on 1 November 2025 and last until 31 March 2026.
Previously, it lasted until 15 April.
