heating season
Cabinet of Ministers has shortened heating season: it will begin on 1 November

The start date of the heating season has been changed. What is known?

The government has changed the dates of the heating season in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government has amended Resolution No. 1267.

The heating season will begin on 1 November 2025 and last until 31 March 2026.

Previously, it lasted until 15 April.

