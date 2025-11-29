Mindyich illegally compiled dossiers on Butusov and nine other journalists

Among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, illegally compiled dossiers was Yurii Butusov.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chartiia," reported this live on his YouTube channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Mindich illegally collected data on Butusov

Mindich collected personal data about Butusov while he was working as a journalist.

"People who are familiar with the materials of the criminal case, who are familiar with the materials that appear in the " Mindich dossier ," told me that among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Mindich collected dossiers, I was also included. It's an unexpected nomination when you're not on the shortlist for some award or competition, but someone involved in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Ukrainian history is compiling a dossier on you. Therefore, I will, of course, be monitoring what information Mindich collected. I want to emphasise that at that time I was a journalist," Butusov said.

He stressed that Mindich's collection of confidential data about him was a violation of the law.

"Such activity is illegal. Of course, I will monitor whether my rights as a citizen have been violated by this corrupt group," Butusov added.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, had collected more than 500 "files" on NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.

Read more: Mindich will be put on international wanted list - NABU Director Kryvonos

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