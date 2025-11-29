Mindyich illegally compiled dossiers on Butusov and nine other journalists
Among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, illegally compiled dossiers was Yurii Butusov.
Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chartiia," reported this live on his YouTube channel, according to Censor.NET.
Mindich illegally collected data on Butusov
Mindich collected personal data about Butusov while he was working as a journalist.
"People who are familiar with the materials of the criminal case, who are familiar with the materials that appear in the " Mindich dossier ," told me that among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Mindich collected dossiers, I was also included. It's an unexpected nomination when you're not on the shortlist for some award or competition, but someone involved in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Ukrainian history is compiling a dossier on you. Therefore, I will, of course, be monitoring what information Mindich collected. I want to emphasise that at that time I was a journalist," Butusov said.
He stressed that Mindich's collection of confidential data about him was a violation of the law.
"Such activity is illegal. Of course, I will monitor whether my rights as a citizen have been violated by this corrupt group," Butusov added.
What preceded this?
Earlier, it was reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, had collected more than 500 "files" on NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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