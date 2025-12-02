Zelenskyy met with newly elected President of Ireland, Connelly: they discussed return of children kidnapped by Russia. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with newly elected Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin during an official visit.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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The parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, as well as the involvement of two Irish universities in the global coalition of Ukrainian studies. Special attention was paid to Ukraine's accession to the European Union and steps that could accelerate this process.

Zelenskyy and Connelly also discussed cooperation in the field of global food security, the rehabilitation and socialisation of Ukrainian military personnel, and the construction of shelters in schools.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrived on official visit to Ireland

"Thank you to Ireland for its support, financial and humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale Russian war. For all expressions of support for our people. This is important for Ukraine," the President wrote.

As a reminder, today, 2 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Ireland.