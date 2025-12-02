Zelenskyy arrived on official visit to Ireland
Today, 2 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Ireland.
This was announced by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, according to Censor.NET.
"Honoured to welcome President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska to Ireland. Our support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy remains unwavering," the head of the Irish government wrote.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy would make his first official visit to Ireland on 2 December. As a reminder, on 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Paris.
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