Zelenskyy on peace talks: ’Right now, these are special days when lot can change’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that these days, while talks are underway on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, many things could genuinely change.

He stated this at a press conference in France, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

On the peace process

"Right now we are living through special days, when a lot can change – literally every day. Yesterday, there were talks between the Ukrainian delegation and the Americans, and tomorrow, as we know, the US president’s representative will be in Russia. We are doing our utmost to end this war. And it must be ended with dignity. If everyone now works not just actively but honestly, in the name of peace and genuine security guarantees, then we can achieve the outcome that Ukraine, Europe and the United States need," Zelenskyy stressed.

The head of state also added that it is Russia that must end the war it started against Ukraine and put a stop to its aggression.

Read more: Macron: "Peace agreements have not yet been formed"

Talks in Florida

Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s resignation: I make decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine