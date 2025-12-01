Zelenskyy on Yermak’s resignation: I make decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every day he makes important decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine. The resignation of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, is one of them.

He said this at a press briefing in Paris, according to Censor.NET.

Corruption affects the negotiation process

He was asked about the possible impact of Yermak's resignation and anti-corruption scandals on the negotiation process with the US regarding the "peace agreement."

"Everything (events and circumstances taking place in Ukraine, in particular the resignation of the head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak – ed.) affects the situation and the negotiation process," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also noted that many processes take place in Ukraine every day that require important state decisions.

"In my case, I am the president of a country at war, and I make decisions every day. They are different, and most of them are very difficult. Since the beginning of this war, I have made and will continue to make decisions that are focused solely on strengthening Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: US peace plan for Ukraine has improved. Territorial issue remains toughest – Zelenskyy

Yermak's dismissal