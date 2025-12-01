Zelenskyy on Yermak’s resignation: I make decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every day he makes important decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine. The resignation of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, is one of them.
He said this at a press briefing in Paris, according to Censor.NET.
Corruption affects the negotiation process
He was asked about the possible impact of Yermak's resignation and anti-corruption scandals on the negotiation process with the US regarding the "peace agreement."
"Everything (events and circumstances taking place in Ukraine, in particular the resignation of the head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak – ed.) affects the situation and the negotiation process," Zelenskyy said.
The head of state also noted that many processes take place in Ukraine every day that require important state decisions.
"In my case, I am the president of a country at war, and I make decisions every day. They are different, and most of them are very difficult. Since the beginning of this war, I have made and will continue to make decisions that are focused solely on strengthening Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andri Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov, and Shmyhal are the main candidates for the position of head of the Presidential Administration.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password