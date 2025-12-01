US peace plan for Ukraine has improved. Territorial issue remains toughest – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, following talks with the Americans, the peace plan on Ukraine now "looks better", but the territorial issue remains the most difficult one.
He said this at a press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports.
What are the most contentious issues in the "peace deal"?
Zelenskyy noted that discussions on the "peace plan" proposed by the United States are "a process that is not over yet".
"To be frank, the territorial issue is the most difficult one. The issue of money for reconstruction is, in my view, not easy and complicated without the presence of our European partners, because the money is in Europe. I don’t think that is very fair. And then there is the issue of security guarantees, which is very important – specifically from the United States of America and specifically from Europe," the president said.
"So I would say these are three main themes, the main tracks – and at the same time three triggers. And we have to be very careful here," Zelenskyy added.
The head of state also thanked Ukraine’s negotiating teams, adding that "the plan has gotten better".
According to Zelenskyy, talks with the United States are ongoing: Washington has already shared its vision with Ukrainian officials and now wants to discuss the same issue with Moscow.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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