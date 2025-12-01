US peace plan for Ukraine has improved. Territorial issue remains toughest – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, following talks with the Americans, the peace plan on Ukraine now "looks better", but the territorial issue remains the most difficult one.

He said this at a press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy noted that discussions on the "peace plan" proposed by the United States are "a process that is not over yet".

"To be frank, the territorial issue is the most difficult one. The issue of money for reconstruction is, in my view, not easy and complicated without the presence of our European partners, because the money is in Europe. I don’t think that is very fair. And then there is the issue of security guarantees, which is very important – specifically from the United States of America and specifically from Europe," the president said.

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"So I would say these are three main themes, the main tracks – and at the same time three triggers. And we have to be very careful here," Zelenskyy added.

The head of state also thanked Ukraine’s negotiating teams, adding that "the plan has gotten better".

According to Zelenskyy, talks with the United States are ongoing: Washington has already shared its vision with Ukrainian officials and now wants to discuss the same issue with Moscow.

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US peace plan

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