Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer hold talks with Witkoff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Just now, together with Emmanuel Macron – Keir Starmer was also on the line – we spoke with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the talks in Florida.

It was an important briefing. We agreed to discuss more details in person – our teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts," the president said.

Background

According to AFP, Umerov and Steve Witkoff held another meeting on 1 December.

Read more: Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December

Talks in Florida

Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: US wants to agree on territorial issues and security guarantees at meeting with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday, - Axios