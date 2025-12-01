Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December

Following the meeting between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Miami, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced positive results from the negotiations. According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, the meeting took place as part of bilateral consultations on current security and diplomatic issues.

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Planned trip to Moscow

Witkoff confirmed that he will leave for Moscow tomorrow, 1 December, and plans to hold talks with Putin on 2 December.

"The talks with the Ukrainian delegation were constructive, and I assess them positively. Tomorrow I am leaving for Moscow to discuss key issues with Putin," Witkoff said.

Negotiations in Miami

The Wall Street Journal, citing a senior American official, writes that in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine are discussing, among other things, the timing of elections in Ukraine and the possibility of exchanging territories with Russia.

Read more: US wants to agree on territorial issues and security guarantees at meeting with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday, - Axios

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umierov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

It was later reported that negotiations between delegations from the US and Ukraine had begun in Miami.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation and Trump’s team continued negotiations behind closed doors