Witkoff held another meeting with Umierov today, - AFP

Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff held another meeting with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov on December 1.

This was reported by AFP, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to the publication's source, "questions remain" regarding the US "peace plan."

The publication notes that President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Umierov in Ireland tomorrow to hear a report on the meeting with Witkoff.

Read more: Witkoff is travelling today to negotiate with Putin - CNN

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