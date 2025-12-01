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Witkoff held another meeting with Umierov today, - AFP
Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff held another meeting with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov on December 1.
This was reported by AFP, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the publication's source, "questions remain" regarding the US "peace plan."
The publication notes that President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Umierov in Ireland tomorrow to hear a report on the meeting with Witkoff.
Negotiations in Florida
- Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umшerov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.
- It was later reported that negotiations between delegations from the US and Ukraine had begun in Miami.
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